Europa.today.it - Fast Animals and Slow Kids: "Fare rock, in Italia, è precariato. Sanremo? Si vedrà"
Celebrating 30 years of sports, concerts & more at Cleveland’s downtown arena (photos) - Thirty years ago this month, Gund Arena opened. In that time it has held thousands of events, games, concerts and shows. Here’s a look at the history of the venue. (cleveland.com)
Sabato il rock dei Fast Animals and Slow Kids a Bergamo - Per partecipare alla tappa bergamasca dell’instore tour dei Fast Animals and Slow Kids sarà necessario registrarsi gratuitamente sul sito Ticket SMS e pre ordinare l’album «Hotel Esistenza» sul sito ... (ecodibergamo.it)
Speeding drivers ignoring ‘Move Over’ law rock deputy’s car side to side - A Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy who was trying to help a stranded motorist is sharing some harrowing video. (yahoo.com)Video di Tendenza