Pikmin Bloom e Pokémon GO a Lucca Comics & Games (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Niantic parteciperà a Lucca Comics&;Games 2024 con attività dedicate a due dei suoi giochi più amati: Pikmin Bloom e Pokémon GO, offrendo esperienze esclusive per i fan più appassionati dal 30 ottobre al 3 novembre. Vi presentiamo di seguito gli eventi. Pikmin Bloom Dalle 9:00 del 30 ottobre alle 19:00 del 3 novembre (ora locale) i fan del gioco potranno partecipare a Pikmin Bloom MINI WALK, un mini-evento speciale che li inviterà a esplorare la città di Lucca. Durante tutta la durata della fiera sarà inoltre possibile trovare nuovi Pikmin decorati ispirati alle pietanze italiane più amate, raccogliendo questi adorabili personaggi mentre si passeggia tra le attrazioni storiche della città. In aggiunta, verrà creato un giardino fiorito vicino alle storiche mura di Lucca, dove i giocatori potranno piantare fiori virtuali lungo il cammino. Nerdpool.it - Pikmin Bloom e Pokémon GO a Lucca Comics & Games Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Niantic parteciperà a2024 con attività dedicate a due dei suoi giochi più amati:GO, offrendo esperienze esclusive per i fan più appassionati dal 30 ottobre al 3 novembre. Vi presentiamo di seguito gli eventi.Dalle 9:00 del 30 ottobre alle 19:00 del 3 novembre (ora locale) i fan del gioco potranno partecipare aMINI WALK, un mini-evento speciale che li inviterà a esplorare la città di. Durante tutta la durata della fiera sarà inoltre possibile trovare nuovidecorati ispirati alle pietanze italiane più amate, raccogliendo questi adorabili personaggi mentre si passeggia tra le attrazioni storiche della città. In aggiunta, verrà creato un giardino fiorito vicino alle storiche mura di, dove i giocatori potranno piantare fiori virtuali lungo il cammino.

