Cultweb.it - Cosa vedremo in Marilyn Exhibition, la mostra sulla Monroe a Londra
Marcos appoints media exec Dante Ang II as CFO chair - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed The Manila Times chairperson and CEO Dante Ang II as the new chairperson of the Commission on Filipino Overseas. (philstar.com)
Review: ‘Naomi: In Fashion’ at the Victoria and Albert Museum - “It wasn’t about me. It was about the clothes.” This statement from Naomi Campbell proves contentious in light of the V&A’s most recent fashion exhibition. The ‘Naomi: in Fashion’ tribute exhibition ... (nouse.co.uk)
Marilyn The Exhibition: an illuminating if comfortless glimpse into the star’s private world - Showcasing 250 of Monroe’s personal effects in the UK for the first time, this exhibition is entertaining but occasionally lacks judgement ... (telegraph.co.uk)
Terni Digital Week, Festival sull’Innovazione Digitale del Centro Italia sbircialanotizia.it
Quali cibi (e quali no) si possono consumare dopo la scadenza napolitoday.it
10° turno nel girone C, triplo derby campano, per il Giugliano c’è la Turris teleclubitalia.it
Gato tomato presenta "Antenne" milanotoday.it