Cosa vedremo in Marilyn Exhibition la mostra sulla Monroe a Londra

Dal 18 ottobre fino al 23 febbraio Marilyn Monroe arriva in mostra a Londra con Marilyn – The Exhibition negli spazi dell'Arches London Bridge. A comporla sono ben 250 oggetti, provenienti da una delle più grandi collezioni private al mondo di cimeli di proprietà di Ted Stampfer. Tra i reperti più preziosi sicuramente quelli in grado di rimandare l'immagine privata della donna oltre i fasti della diva come, ad esempio, lettere d'amore, vestaglie di raso, scarpe vintage e trucco, Ad incantare e far sognare ad occhi aperti, invece, quegli abiti resi famosi dai suoi film ed i diversi servizi fotografici.

Marilyn The Exhibition: an illuminating if comfortless glimpse into the star's private world - Showcasing 250 of Monroe's personal effects in the UK for the first time, this exhibition is entertaining but occasionally lacks judgement