Cultweb.it di 18 ott 2024

Cosa vedremo in Marilyn Exhibition la mostra sulla Monroe a Londra

Cosa vedremo in Marilyn Exhibition, la mostra sulla Monroe a Londra (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Dal 18 ottobre fino al 23 febbraio Marilyn Monroe arriva in mostra a Londra con Marilyn – The Exhibition negli spazi dell’Arches London Bridge. A comporla sono ben 250 oggetti, provenienti da una delle più grandi collezioni private al mondo di cimeli di proprietà di Ted Stampfer. Tra i reperti più preziosi sicuramente quelli in grado di rimandare l’immagine privata della donna oltre i fasti della diva come, ad esempio, lettere d’amore, vestaglie di raso, scarpe vintage e trucco, Ad incantare e far sognare ad occhi aperti, invece, quegli abiti resi famosi dai suoi film ed i diversi servizi fotografici.
Cosa vedremo da Cultweb.it

Cultweb.it - Cosa vedremo in Marilyn Exhibition, la mostra sulla Monroe a Londra

Leggi tutta la notizia su Cultweb.it
Altre notizie su Cosa vedremo in Marilyn Exhibition, la mostra sulla Monroe a Londra. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Marcos appoints media exec Dante Ang II as CFO chair - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed The Manila Times chairperson and CEO Dante Ang II as the new chairperson of the Commission on Filipino Overseas. (philstar.com)

Review: ‘Naomi: In Fashion’ at the Victoria and Albert Museum - “It wasn’t about me. It was about the clothes.” This statement from Naomi Campbell proves contentious in light of the V&A’s most recent fashion exhibition. The ‘Naomi: in Fashion’ tribute exhibition ... (nouse.co.uk)

Marilyn The Exhibition: an illuminating if comfortless glimpse into the star’s private world - Showcasing 250 of Monroe’s personal effects in the UK for the first time, this exhibition is entertaining but occasionally lacks judgement ... (telegraph.co.uk)

Video di Tendenza
Video Cosa vedremo
Video Cosa vedremo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.