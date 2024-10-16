Lettera43.it - Prada e Axiom Space firmano le nuove tute spaziali per la Nasa
Prada and Axiom Space Shoot for the Moon with New Spacesuit - Italian luxury group Prada and Houston-based startup Axiom Space unveiled on Wednesday the design of a spacesuit that will be used for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the moon. Artemis 3, planned as the ... (english.aawsat.com)
Prada reveals its spacesuit for NASA's Artemis III mission - Last October, Axiom Space and Prada partnered to create a new spacesuit for NASA's Artemis III mission — it's first crewed venture to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. One year later, the pair has ... (ca.news.yahoo.com)
Ecco la prima tuta spaziale firmata Prada che andrà sulla Luna - Dopo l'annuncio della partnership tra l'azienda aerospaziale Axiom Space e Prada, arrivano le immagini della speciale tuta realizzata per la missione Artemis III della NASA. Unione perfetta tra moda e ... (vanityfair.it)
Jimmy Sax, video intervista Million Miles: «Tanti giovani ora si approcciano al sax in chiave moderna» spettacolo.eu
Sale la tensione tra le due Coree: cosa sta succedendo lettera43.it
BluFennec: il nuovo leader nel turismo di lusso con quattro tour operator d’eccellenza gaeta.it
Manovra, Tajani: “Molto soddisfatto, sostiene crescita e ceto medio” lopinionista.it