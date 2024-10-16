Prada e Axiom Space firmano le nuove tute spaziali per la Nasa (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Lo spazio veste Prada. Il marchio italiano ha svelato infatti, assieme all’azienda americana Axiom Space, le nuove tute spaziali che la Nasa utilizzerà per la missione Artemis III. I prossimi uomini a mettere piede sulla Luna, dunque, lo faranno indossando un prodotto italiano. Prevista non prima del 2026, intende riportare gli astronauti sul satellite 54 anni dopo il programma Apollo, stavolta per restarci più a lungo e costruire una base permanente e stabile. Sperando anche di esplorare il polo Sud, ricco di dettagli ancora sconosciuti. «È un momento storico», ha spiegato il presidente di Axiom Matt Ondler durante la presentazione al Congresso Astronautico Internazionale di Milano. «È una partnership rivoluzionaria», ha aggiunto il vice Russel Ralston. «Stiamo fondendo scienza, ingegneria e arte». La presentazione delle tute spaziali di Prada e Axiom (Imagoeconomica). Lettera43.it - Prada e Axiom Space firmano le nuove tute spaziali per la Nasa Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Lo spazio veste. Il marchio italiano ha svelato infatti, assieme all’azienda americana, leche lautilizzerà per la missione Artemis III. I prossimi uomini a mettere piede sulla Luna, dunque, lo faranno indossando un prodotto italiano. Prevista non prima del 2026, intende riportare gli astronauti sul satellite 54 anni dopo il programma Apollo, stavolta per restarci più a lungo e costruire una base permanente e stabile. Sperando anche di esplorare il polo Sud, ricco di dettagli ancora sconosciuti. «È un momento storico», ha spiegato il presidente diMatt Ondler durante la presentazione al Congresso Astronautico Internazionale di Milano. «È una partnership rivoluzionaria», ha aggiunto il vice Russel Ralston. «Stiamo fondendo scienza, ingegneria e arte». La presentazione delledi(Imagoeconomica).

