Travelers Are Spending Big This Holiday Season-With Higher Expectations Than Ever (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Altre notizie su Travelers Are Spending Big This Holiday Season-With Higher Expectations Than Ever. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, today shares its latest travel data ahead of the Holiday Season and beyond. Travelers are eager to hit the road or skies, but economic concerns and inflation are widening the wealth gap. Compared to 2023, more consumers are opting for road trips over air travel, if they're traveling at all. Sojern data shows upscale and luxury hotel prices have risen by 1.7% and 1.4%, while economy lodging remains steady, reflecting growing demand for Higher-end accommodations. "Unlike the pandemic where Travelers chose less crowded destinations, those who are traveling are going back to more popular and expensive cities–and they're willing to pay a premium," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer at Sojern.
Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, today shares its latest travel data ahead of the Holiday Season and beyond. Travelers are eager to hit the road or skies, but economic concerns and inflation are widening the wealth gap. Compared to 2023, more consumers are opting for road trips over air travel, if they're traveling at all. Sojern data shows upscale and luxury hotel prices have risen by 1.7% and 1.4%, while economy lodging remains steady, reflecting growing demand for Higher-end accommodations. "Unlike the pandemic where Travelers chose less crowded destinations, those who are traveling are going back to more popular and expensive cities–and they're willing to pay a premium," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer at Sojern.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Travelers Are Spending Big This Holiday Season-With Higher Expectations Than Ever
China’s 2024 National Day Golden Week Sees 60% Rise in Outbound Travel Transactions and 120% Surge in Inbound Spending YoY via Alipay - The number of outbound travel transactions made by Alipay users increased by more than 60% year-on-year. Top destinations included Malaysia, Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. In China, in ... (ansa.it)
In Primo PianoManovra, Gasparri insiste su lavoro e sostenibilità: “Standard più rigorosi per i partner commerciali” ildifforme.itVideo di Tendenza
Borsa: l'Europa sempre incerta dopo Wall Street, Milano -0,23% ildifforme.it
Scatta allerta meteo Toscana: temporali forti e rischio idrogeologico corrieretoscano.it
Busoni 100: Padova omaggia il compositore con un mese di eventi padovaoggi.it
La protesta degli alluvionati davanti alla sede della Regione: "L'unica bandiera è quella del fango" cesenatoday.it
Borsa: l'Europa sempre incerta dopo Wall Street, Milano -0,23% ildifforme.it
Scatta allerta meteo Toscana: temporali forti e rischio idrogeologico corrieretoscano.it
Busoni 100: Padova omaggia il compositore con un mese di eventi padovaoggi.it
La protesta degli alluvionati davanti alla sede della Regione: "L'unica bandiera è quella del fango" cesenatoday.it
Video Travelers AreVideo Travelers Are