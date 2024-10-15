Liberoquotidiano.it di 15 ott 2024

Travelers Are Spending Big This Holiday Season-With Higher Expectations Than Ever

Travelers Are Spending Big This Holiday Season-With Higher Expectations Than Ever

Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, today shares its latest travel data ahead of the Holiday Season and beyond. Travelers are eager to hit the road or skies, but economic concerns and inflation are widening the wealth gap. Compared to 2023, more consumers are opting for road trips over air travel, if they're traveling at all. Sojern data shows upscale and luxury hotel prices have risen by 1.7% and 1.4%, while economy lodging remains steady, reflecting growing demand for Higher-end accommodations. "Unlike the pandemic where Travelers chose less crowded destinations, those who are traveling are going back to more popular and expensive cities–and they're willing to pay a premium," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer at Sojern.
