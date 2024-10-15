Slot machines irregolari sequestrate in un bar catanese: denunciato il titolare (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Nel corso di un controllo integrato del territorio, i funzionari dell’Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli, in collaborazione con il personale della polizia di Stato, si sono recati presso un chiosco bar di Catania, riscontrando la presenza di un apparecchio da gioco sprovvisto delle necessarie Cataniatoday.it - Slot machines irregolari sequestrate in un bar catanese: denunciato il titolare Leggi tutta la notizia su Cataniatoday.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Nel corso di un controllo integrato del territorio, i funzionari dell’Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli, in collaborazione con il personale della polizia di Stato, si sono recati presso un chiosco bar di Catania, riscontrando la presenza di un apparecchio da gioco sprovvisto delle necessarie

