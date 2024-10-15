Gqitalia.it di 15 ott 2024

Il tè matcha sarà il tuo drink preferito (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Il tè matcha potrebbe diventare il tuo drink preferito. E sarebbe un'ottima idea, visto che «fa bene praticamente a tutto». Parola di Carlotta Gnavi - farmacista, esperta in medicina complementare e divulgatrice scientifica seguitissima sul web - che ha appena pubblicato Superimmunità. Come potenziare le tue difese per proteggerti da virus, batteri e tumori (edizioni Piemme, 320 pagine, 18,90 euro). Dove naturalmente tratta anche di questa bevanda sorprendente. «Si tratta di una preparazione a base di Camellia sinensis, la stessa pianta utilizzata per il tè verde, le cui foglie però - invece che essere impiegate in infusione - vengono trasformate in polvere finissima da diluire in acqua calda.
