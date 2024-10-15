Ballerina: Chad Stahelski ha rigirato quasi tutto il film dopo il disastro fatto da Len Wiseman (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Nuovi report su Ballerina confermano la scarsa qualità della prima versione dello spinoff che ha costretto la produzione a richiamare in soccorso il regista di John Wick Chad Stahelski per 'sistemare quel disastro'. Finalmente si avvicina la fine della lavorazione di Ballerina, presto potremo godere della visione dello spinoff al femminile di John Wick. La lavorazione del progetto action con Ana De Armas si è rivelata piuttosto tormentata, a giudicare dai report disastrosi sulla prima versione che hanno costretto il regista Len Wiseman a rigirare quasi tutto il film, facendo slittare l'uscita di un anno, da giugno 2024 a giugno 2025. Inoltre, al momento dei reshoots il creatore della saga di John Wick Chad Stahelski sarebbe stato chiamato a supervisionare il lavoro di Wiseman per riportare il film sui binari giusti. Secondo un Movieplayer.it - Ballerina: Chad Stahelski ha rigirato quasi tutto il film dopo il disastro fatto da Len Wiseman Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Nuovi report suconfermano la scarsa qualità della prima versione dello spinoff che ha costretto la produzione a richiamare in soccorso il regista di John Wickper 'sistemare quel'. Finalmente si avvicina la fine della lavorazione di, presto potremo godere della visione dello spinoff al femminile di John Wick. La lavorazione del progetto action con Ana De Armas si è rivelata piuttosto tormentata, a giudicare dai reportsi sulla prima versione che hanno costretto il regista Lena rigirareil, facendo slittare l'uscita di un anno, da giugno 2024 a giugno 2025. Inoltre, al momento dei reshoots il creatore della saga di John Wicksarebbe stato chiamato a supervisionare il lavoro diper riportare ilsui binari giusti. Secondo un

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Ballerina: Chad Stahelski ha rigirato quasi tutto il film dopo il disastro fatto da Len Wiseman - Nuovi report su Ballerina confermano la scarsa qualità della prima versione dello spinoff che ha costretto la produzione a richiamare in soccorso il regista di John Wick Chad Stahelski per 'sistemare ... (movieplayer.it)

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff Reshoots Were Reportedly Bigger Than We Thought - In Ballerina, set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and Chapter 4, ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro begins to train in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma and sets out to ... (comicbook.com)

Trump fans accuse Democrat Coachella mayor of deliberately leaving them in the desert for HOURS after rally - Donald Trump's supporters are accusing Coachella's mayor of 'sabotaging' the former presidents rally and intentionally stranding them in the desert. (dailymail.co.uk)