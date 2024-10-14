EA FC 25 SBC Iwobi Total Rush Soluzioni E Recensione (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) La SBC Alex Iwobi Total Rush sarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell’area dedicata. La carta dell’attaccante nigeriano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di lunedi 28 ottobre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori Soluzioni per completare la SBC di Alex Iwobi che ha ricevuto la carta speciale Total Rush . Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa dell’ala, che milita nel Fulham, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League. Fifaultimateteam.it - EA FC 25 SBC Iwobi Total Rush Soluzioni E Recensione Leggi tutta la notizia su Fifaultimateteam.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) La SBC Alexsarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell’area dedicata. La carta dell’attaccante nigeriano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di lunedi 28 ottobre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le miglioriper completare la SBC di Alexche ha ricevuto la carta speciale. Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa dell’ala, che milita nel Fulham, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League.

