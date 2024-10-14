Don Cheadle esprime la sua opinione sul controverso colpo di scena di Secret Invasion e aggiorna su Armor Wars (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Don Cheadle esprime la sua opinione sul controverso colpo di scena di Secret Invasion e aggiorna su Armor Wars Secret Invasion non è stato ben accolto dalla maggior parte dei fan e il punto della trama che sembra aver ricevuto più reazioni negative è stato il colpo di scena che ha coinvolto il colonnello James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Rendere War Machine un impostore Skrull era una cosa, ma rivelare (o almeno, insinuare fortemente) che il vero Rhodey era stato sostituito da un alieno mutaforma poco dopo aver subito la ferita in Captain America: Civil War, rendendo insignificante il suo addio emotivo al morente Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, non è stata una scelta che ha reso felici i fan “Uh sai, non c’era non era una pretesa. Era una richiesta”, ha detto l’attore a TV Line quando gli è stato chiesto come ha reagito alla scoperta del colpo di scena Skrull. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Donla suasuldidisunon è stato ben accolto dalla maggior parte dei fan e il punto della trama che sembra aver ricevuto più reazioni negative è stato ildiche ha coinvolto il colonnello James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don). Rendere War Machine un impostore Skrull era una cosa, ma rivelare (o almeno, insinuare fortemente) che il vero Rhodey era stato sostituito da un alieno mutaforma poco dopo aver subito la ferita in Captain America: Civil War, rendendo insignificante il suo addio emotivo al morente Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, non è stata una scelta che ha reso felici i fan “Uh sai, non c’era non era una pretesa. Era una richiesta”, ha detto l’attore a TV Line quando gli è stato chiesto come ha reagito alla scoperta deldiSkrull.

