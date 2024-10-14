Nerdpool.it di 14 ott 2024

Bao Publishing presenta SPECIALE ODIO FAVOLANDIA di Skottie Young

Bao Publishing presenta SPECIALE ODIO FAVOLANDIA di Skottie Young (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Torna la scorrettissima e amatissima serie ODIO FAVOLANDIA con una nuova raccolta di dodici storie inedite scritte e disegnate da un roster stellare di fumettisti.Per l’occasione Skottie Young sarà in Italia insieme a Jorge Corona e Rachele Aragno per incontrare i lettori e dedicare il volume a Lucca Comics & Games presso lo stand BAO Publishing. La piccola Gert continua a essere l’epitome delle meschinità umane e, per questo, le si perdona tutto. BAO Publishing è lieta di annunciare l’uscita di SPECIALE ODIO FAVOLANDIA di Skottie Young con storie disegnate da Jorge Corona, Rachele Aragno e da molti altri. Skottie Young torna con questa raccolta nel mondo di ODIO FAVOLANDIA, la sua creazione personale più famosa, e arruola un manipolo di amici selezionati tra i più talentuosi autori contemporanei.
