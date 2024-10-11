Naruto x Transformers – Primo sguardo al nuovo crossover! (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Se pensavate che l’unione tra i ninja di Konoha e le Tartarughe Ninja Teenage Mutant fosse di per sé strana, non avete ancora visto nulla. In un comunicato ufficiale scioccante, Naruto si allea con i Transformers per un nuovo crossover che sarà sicuramente uno dei più strani della memoria recente. Anche se i due franchise non potrebbero essere più diversi, questo non impedisce ai Cybertroniani di fondersi con i ninja più popolari dell’anime. Crunchyroll ha pubblicato un’anteprima ufficiale che illustra nel dettaglio cosa comporterà questo crossover e come il Settimo Hokage si incontrerà con gli Autobot e i Decepticon.Quando si parla del franchise di Naruto, un buon punto di riferimento per la riconoscibilità della serie shonen è il sequel Naruto Shippuden. Nerdpool.it - Naruto x Transformers – Primo sguardo al nuovo crossover! Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Se pensavate che l’unione tra i ninja di Konoha e le Tartarughe Ninja Teenage Mutant fosse di per sé strana, non avete ancora visto nulla. In un comunicato ufficiale scioccante,si allea con iper unche sarà sicuramente uno dei più strani della memoria recente. Anche se i due franchise non potrebbero essere più diversi, questo non impedisce ai Cybertroniani di fondersi con i ninja più popolari dell’anime. Crunchyroll ha pubblicato un’anteprima ufficiale che illustra nel dettaglio cosa comporterà questoe come il Settimo Hokage si incontrerà con gli Autobot e i Decepticon.Quando si parla del franchise di, un buon punto di riferimento per la riconoscibilità della serie shonen è il sequelShippuden.

