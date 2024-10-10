Ilgiorno.it di 10 ott 2024

Una Mental Room anche al San Carlo (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Una "Mental Room" è uno spazio protetto per i pazienti della Psichiatria, con forme morbide, giochi di luce ed ombra, sistemi multimediali e acustici che li aiutano a prevenire episodi di agitazione o favorire la de-escalation quando s’innescano, e aiutano il personale sanitario a gestire le crisi in un luogo sicuro limitando al minimo il ricorso alla contenzione meccanica. Adesso ce l’ha anche l’ospedale San Carlo: inaugurata ieri, si aggiunge a una Multimedia Room e a una stanza dinamica (Motion Room) con macchinari per scaricare la tensione in maniera controllata realizzate alla Spdc del San Paolo, l’altro presidio dell’Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo che ha fatto tutto con un finanziamento regionale di 322.947 euro.
