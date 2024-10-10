Una Mental Room anche al San Carlo (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Una "Mental Room" è uno spazio protetto per i pazienti della Psichiatria, con forme morbide, giochi di luce ed ombra, sistemi multimediali e acustici che li aiutano a prevenire episodi di agitazione o favorire la de-escalation quando s’innescano, e aiutano il personale sanitario a gestire le crisi in un luogo sicuro limitando al minimo il ricorso alla contenzione meccanica. Adesso ce l’ha anche l’ospedale San Carlo: inaugurata ieri, si aggiunge a una Multimedia Room e a una stanza dinamica (Motion Room) con macchinari per scaricare la tensione in maniera controllata realizzate alla Spdc del San Paolo, l’altro presidio dell’Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo che ha fatto tutto con un finanziamento regionale di 322.947 euro. Ilgiorno.it - Una Mental Room anche al San Carlo Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilgiorno.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Una "" è uno spazio protetto per i pazienti della Psichiatria, con forme morbide, giochi di luce ed ombra, sistemi multimediali e acustici che li aiutano a prevenire episodi di agitazione o favorire la de-escalation quando s’innescano, e aiutano il personale sanitario a gestire le crisi in un luogo sicuro limitando al minimo il ricorso alla contenzione meccanica. Adesso ce l’hal’ospedale San: inaugurata ieri, si aggiunge a una Multimediae a una stanza dinamica (Motion) con macchinari per scaricare la tensione in maniera controllata realizzate alla Spdc del San Paolo, l’altro presidio dell’Asst Santi Paolo eche ha fatto tutto con un finanziamento regionale di 322.947 euro.

