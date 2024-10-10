TNA: Non solo Hurt Business. La compagnia ricorda il Beat Down Clan di MVP (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Nelle ultime settimane, abbiamo visto più volte MVP comparire nelle programmazioni della AEW. L’ex campione WWE United States ha vissuto anche un importante parentesi in TNA dove, tra le altre cose, diede vita al Beat Down Clan. In merito la federazione canadese ha scelto di approfittare di questo nuovo capitolo nella carriera di MVP per ricordarne il passato, pubblicando quindi nel proprio canale YouTube un video contenente tutta la storia della fazione citata poco sopra. MVP arrived in TNA with a plan to grab power and control of the company – with Lashley, Kenny King and more at his side relive the COMPLETE HISTORY of the Beat Down Clan and everything that led to it.YouTube: pic.twitter.com/0j2ZgBlmvJ— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 9, 2024 Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Non solo Hurt Business. La compagnia ricorda il Beat Down Clan di MVP Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Nelle ultime settimane, abbiamo visto più volte MVP comparire nelle programmazioni della AEW. L’ex campione WWE United States ha vissuto anche un importante parentesi in TNA dove, tra le altre cose, diede vita al. In merito la federazione canadese ha scelto di approfittare di questo nuovo capitolo nella carriera di MVP perrne il passato, pubblicando quindi nel proprio canale YouTube un video contenente tutta la storia della fazione citata poco sopra. MVP arrived in TNA with a plan to grab power and control of the company – with Lashley, Kenny King and more at his side relive the COMPLETE HISTORY of theand everything that led to it.YouTube: pic.twitter.com/0j2ZgBlmvJ— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 9, 2024

