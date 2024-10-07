Mainoo, Konsa e Gibbs-White fuori dalle partite della Nations League per infortuni (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-07 21:35:39 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: Il difensore Ezri Konsa e i centrocampisti Kobbie Mainoo e Morgan Gibbs-White si sono ritirati dalla squadra inglese per le partite della Nations League di ottobre dei Tre Leoni. Gibbs-White è stato curato durante il pareggio per 1-1 del Nottingham Forest in casa del Chelsea domenica prima di essere sostituito, mentre Konsa ha subito un problema al tendine del ginocchio durante lo 0-0 dell’Aston Villa contro gli ospiti del Manchester United lo stesso giorno. Mainoo è stato sostituito dallo United dopo 85 minuti al Villa Park, dopo aver saltato il 3-3 contro il Porto in Europa League per un infortunio alla coscia tre giorni prima Lunedì l’Inghilterra ha dichiarato che non sono stati selezionati sostituti per il trio, con i restanti 22 giocatori nella squadra di Lee Carsley in allenamento. Nell’edificio pic.twitter. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-07 21:35:39 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: Il difensore Ezrie i centrocampisti Kobbiee Morgansi sono ritirati dalla squadra inglese per ledi ottobre dei Tre Leoni.è stato curato durante il pareggio per 1-1 del Nottingham Forest in casa del Chelsea domenica prima di essere sostituito, mentreha subito un problema al tendine del ginocchio durante lo 0-0 dell’Aston Villa contro gli ospiti del Manchester United lo stesso giorno.è stato sostituito dallo United dopo 85 minuti al Villa Park, dopo aver saltato il 3-3 contro il Porto in Europaper uno alla coscia tre giorni prima Lunedì l’Inghilterra ha dichiarato che non sono stati selezionati sostituti per il trio, con i restanti 22 giocatori nella squadra di Lee Carsley in allenamento. Nell’edificio pic.twitter.

