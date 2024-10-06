Google Arts & Culture offre esperienze artistiche più coinvolgenti (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Tante novità nella versione aggiornata di Google Arts &; Culture che propone diversi modi per imparare di più sulla storia dell'arte. L'articolo Google Arts &; Culture offre esperienze artistiche più coinvolgenti proviene da TuttoAndroid. (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Tante novità nella versione aggiornata diche propone diversi modi per imparare di più sulla storia dell'arte. L'articolopiùproviene da TuttoAndroid. (Tuttoandroid)

New Sims Spin-Off Game Announced - Fans of The Sims have more to look forward to as a unique spin-off title is in the works, taking the franchise in a whole different direction.(msn)

Cable Street: Musical tells story of rise of fascism that is relevant today - After a summer that saw the far-right return in numbers, emboldened, to the streets of the UK, one musical hopes to tell an important story of how migrant communities confronted fascism almost 90 ...(news.sky)

Texas Takes a Starring Role in Leon Bridges’s Most Memorable Album Yet - The nostalgia of the Fort Worth native’s ‘Leon’ is not in the sound or the style. It’s in a love for the Lone Star State.(texasmonthly)