Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, annunciata la data di uscita con un trailer gameplay (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Mindscape e Dav Pilkey sono entusiasti di svelare il gameplay di Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, annunciando contestualmente la data di uscita del gioco. Per la prima volta, i fan e i giocatori potranno immergersi nelle avventure di Dog Man in un avvincente platform 2D a scorrimento laterale. Dog Man: Mission Impawsible è prodotto grazie ad un accordo gestito dal Joester Loria Group, rappresentante globale di Dav Pilkey per le licenze di Dog Man, ed è sviluppato da Floor 84 Studio, noto per le sue collaborazioni con Disney, Warner Bros. e Mattel. Il gioco sarà disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2024 in formato digitale e fisico per PlayStation 5 e Nintendo Switch, e in formato digitale per PC su Steam, PlayStation 4 e Xbox Series XS.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
