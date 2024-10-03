Dog Man | Mission Impawsible annunciata la data di uscita con un trailer gameplay

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Mindscape e Dav Pilkey sono entusiasti di svelare ildi Dog Man:, annunciando contestualmente ladidel gioco. Per la prima volta, i fan e i giocatori potranno immergersi nelle avventure di Dog Man in un avvincente platform 2D a scorrimento laterale. Dog Man:è prodotto grazie ad un accordo gestito dal Joester Loria Group, rappresentante globale di Dav Pilkey per le licenze di Dog Man, ed è sviluppato da Floor 84 Studio, noto per le sue collaborazioni con Disney, Warner Bros. e Mattel. Il gioco sarà disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2024 in formato digitale e fisico per PlayStation 5 e Nintendo Switch, e in formato digitale per PC su Steam, PlayStation 4 e Xbox Series XS.