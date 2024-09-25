Tender Peach di J-Scent, analisi e recensione della fragranza (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Tender Peach – Lanciata nel 2022, è una delle 17 referenze attualmente disponibili in Italia del brand giapponese J-Scent. J-Scent Il brand afferma, tramite i suoi prodotti, di voler racchiudere gli aromi del Giappone in bottiglia. J-Scent è un marchio di profumi lanciato nel 2017. La sua collezione è composta da un totale di 23 diverse fragranze, tutte ispirate a un tema che rappresenta il Giappone e la vita quotidiana.La sua collezione di profumi trae ispirazione, quindi, dalla cultura, dalle tradizioni, dalla natura e dai profumi distintivi che circondano nella vita quotidiana le persone che abitano il Giappone. Il team di J-Scent miscela con cura le migliori essenze giapponesi in armonia, creando fragranze uniche ed accattivanti, che incarnano la bellezza del paese e delle sue quattro stagioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
