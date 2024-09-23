Walsall vs Leicester City – pronostico formazioni notizie sulle squadre

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il, neopromosso in Premier League, si reca al Bescot Stadium per affrontare il, squadra di League Two, nel terzo turno di EFL Cup. L’unica vittoria stagionale delè arrivata in questa competizione contro un’altra squadra di League Two, il Tranmere Rovers, dopo aver ottenuto il terzo pareggio della campagna nel fine settimana. Il calcio di inizio divssi gioca martedi 24 settembre alle 20:45 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le dueNonostante il pareggio di sabato in casa contro l’Everton, squadra che occupa il fondo della classifica, ilpuò essere soddisfatto di aver ottenuto un risultato, visto l’andamento della partita.