Walsall vs Leicester City – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulle squadre (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Il Leicester City, neopromosso in Premier League, si reca al Bescot Stadium per affrontare il Walsall, squadra di League Two, nel terzo turno di EFL Cup. L’unica vittoria stagionale del Leicester è arrivata in questa competizione contro un’altra squadra di League Two, il Tranmere Rovers, dopo aver ottenuto il terzo pareggio della campagna nel fine settimana. Il calcio di inizio di Walsall vs Leicester City si gioca martedi 24 settembre alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Walsall vs Leicester City a che punto sono le due squadre Walsall Nonostante il pareggio di sabato in casa contro l’Everton, squadra che occupa il fondo della classifica, il Leicester può essere soddisfatto di aver ottenuto un risultato, visto l’andamento della partita.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- First Carabao Cup fixture involving Premier League club called off after flooding leaves stadium with 'sinkhole' in the pitch - Aston Villa, meanwhile, travel to League One side Wycombe, while leicester face a trip to walsall of League Two. Live in constant hope of the top flight as a Preston North End fan. Written in the past ... sportbible
- Walsall vs Leicester City Predicted lineup, betting tips, odds, injury news, H2H, telecast | EFL Cup 2024-25 - EFL League Two side walsall FC will welcome the newly promoted Premier League side leicester City FC to Bescot Stadium. khelnow
- Steve Cooper emphasises Ricardo Pereira stance as Leicester City wait goes on - The right-back has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season, despite being vital to the team's success in their promotion from the Championship ... leicestermercury.co.uk
Video Walsall LeicesterVideo Walsall Leicester