Shadows of Doubt la recensione | immersive sim immenso ma da migliorare

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Sin da quando è stato annunciato,ofha saputo incantare il pubblico e conquistare l’attenzione di molti giocatori. Fino a oggi, difatti, le avventure di misteriosi detective sono dipese da storie coinvolgenti e ben scritte. Basti pensare a Blacksad o Chicken Police, entrambi concepiti in mondi animaleschi dove l’atmosfera noir-comica riempie ogni ambiente. Il progetto indipendente firmato ColePowered Games, invece, punta tutto sull’autentica esperienza di un detective. Nessuna narrazione effettiva, un mondo cupo da scoprire, e una quantità di meccaniche spaventosa. A quasi un anno e mezzo dal debutto su Steam in accesso anticipato, finalmente la versione 1.0 è arrivata e decreta anche il lancio su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series XS. Pertanto, vediamo in che stato si trova il gioco nelladiof