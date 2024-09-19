The Penguin | Carmen Ejogo parla del possibile legame del suo personaggio con Clayface

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Thedeldel suoconAnche se nella serie Thedella HBO non è prevista l’apparizione del Cavaliere Oscuro di Robert Pattinson, sappiamo che lo spin-off di The Batman getterà le basi per il prossimo sequel di Matt Reeves. A giugno, dopo il debutto del primo trailer completo della serie, i fan hanno notato che ildell’attricesi chiamava Eve Karlo, il che ha portato a speculazioni sul fatto che potrebbe essere una versione di genere diverso di Basil Karlo, alias, o essere una sua parente. Questo potrebbe sembrare un po’ azzardato, ma diverse fonti hanno affermato che una versione di questo classico cattivo della DC Comics apparirà nel prossimo film, anche se con un’interpretazione molto più concreta del cattivo mutaforma di Batman.