Green Moon Comics – In uscita Danze macabre per violino di Sabina Biene Sodaro il 25 settembre 2025

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Il prossimo 25uscirà perla nuova graphic novelperdi. Un young adult dalle sfumature gotiche che conduce il lettore in una ricerca dell’amore e del rispetto verso se stessi attraverso l’elaborazione del lutto. L’autrice si interroga sulla reazione dell’essere umano di fronte alle tragedie e su come, in virtù di un egoismo personale, sia in grado di autodistruggersi senza comprendere cosa realmente sia giusto per la sua crescita personale. Ambientato in un periodo ottocentesco non ben definito la vicenda segue le gesta di Giada, una giovane violoncellista che perde prematuramente il proprio marito del quale era follemente innamorata. Disperata, decide di arrivare agli estremi pur di ricongiungersi al suo amato: attraverso una melodia maledetta è capace di far tornare in vita il marito ogni notte.