“Un canestro e una birra pagata”: i Golden Players Italia lanciano nuova iniziativa (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) “Un canestro e una birra pagata”: “Golden Friends on the Road” è una nuova iniziativa del gruppo dei Golden Players Italia nel mondo del Maxi Basket, della pallacanestro giocata dopo i 40 anni. I Golden Players sono un’associazione sportiva attiva nel mondo del Master basket, assoluti protagonisti degli ultimi due campionati europei. La partecipazione al Campionato Europeo Esba in Portogallo nel 2023 (120 squadre partecipanti) li ha visti vincitori di due medaglie d’oro e una d’argento, con ben 8 nazionali, femminili e maschili e la partecipazione al Campionato Europeo Fimba di Pesaro nel 2024 (192 squadre partecipanti) che li ha visti ancora vincitori di altre cinque medaglie: due ori, un argento e due bronzi sulle 12 nazionali partecipanti. Sportface ha seguito i Golden Players Italia in quest’avventura con un canale dedicato.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
