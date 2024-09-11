One Rock Capital Partners Plans Acquisition of Europe Snacks

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/One, LLC ("One") today announced that an affiliate has entered into an exclusive agreement relating to the plannedof(the "Company"), a leading private label manufacturer of savoryfor thean market.provides stacked chips,, crisps and crackers to major food retailers throughout, and is a trusted co-manufacturing partner to international brands in the region. "Over the past three decades,has grown to be a leader in the private label market across its key product categories and geographies," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One. "We are excited to partner with the team, to build upon their strong heritage and to continue driving growth.