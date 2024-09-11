One Rock Capital Partners Plans Acquisition of Europe Snacks (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that an affiliate has entered into an exclusive agreement relating to the planned Acquisition of Europe Snacks (the "Company"), a leading private label manufacturer of savory Snacks for the European market. Europe Snacks provides stacked chips, Snacks, crisps and crackers to major food retailers throughout Europe, and is a trusted co-manufacturing partner to international brands in the region. "Over the past three decades, Europe Snacks has grown to be a leader in the private label market across its key product categories and geographies," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We are excited to partner with the team, to build upon their strong heritage and to continue driving growth.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
