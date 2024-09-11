MVP: “come si fa ad escludere Bobby Lashley dalla scena titolata? E’ in una forma fisica migliore tra tutti nel roster” (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) La WWE ha preso molte decisioni controverse con il suo booking, e rimuovere Bobby Lashley dalla televisione ha certamente lasciato perplessi molti fan. MVP ha lavorato a stretto contatto con Lashley come parte dell’Hurt Business, e insieme hanno avuto un grande successo. Purtroppo, tutte le cose belle devono finire. Per qualche ragione, Bobby Lashley non è ancora approdato in AEW. Le ultime notizie su questa situazione sembrano lasciare aperta quella possibilità. Durante una sessione di autografi virtuale con “K&S WrestleFest”, l’ex star della WWE MVP ha condiviso i suoi pensieri sulla decisione della WWE di limitare le apparizioni di Bobby Lashley in televisione. MVP ha messo in dubbio la logica dietro la rimozione di Lashley dalla scena titolata, citando l’impressionante condizione fisica e capacità di Lashley.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Top AEW News and Rumors: Did real-life couple break up Another backstage incident, Bobby Lashley's future after WWE exit - Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Here's where we bring you all the biggest stories of the week. msn
- Hurt Business Have Been In Contract Discussions With AEW - "We’ve heard that AEW has had discussions with Bobby lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin in recent weeks. However, we’ve not been told that a deal was done or imminent." This comes off the heels of a ... thesportster
- Report: AEW Has Had Talks With Bobby Lashley, MVP, And Shelton Benjamin - All Elite Wrestling has had talks with Bobby lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin, according to a new report. lashley and MVP recently entered free agency after their WWE contracts expired, and MVP has ... yahoo
Video MVP comeVideo MVP come