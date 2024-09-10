James Bay: fuori il nuovo singolo “Easy Distraction” (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Esce “Easy Distraction“, il nuovo singolo di James Bay, cantautore multiplatino tre volte nominato ai GRAMMY® Award e vincitore del BRIT Award. Il brano è stato scritto dallo stesso Bay insieme a Brandon Flowers dei The Killers, dando vita alla loro prima collaborazione. È il secondo singolo che anticipa il nuovo album dell’artista, “Changes All The Time“, in uscita il 4 ottobre 2024 e disponibile in preorder nei formati LP e CD nei principali store e in esclusiva nello shop Universal Music l’LP autografato. Su “Easy Distraction” James Bay ha dichiarato: «La canzone parla di come ci si renda conto troppo tardi che qualcuno significa molto per noi, ma si vuole comunque mostrarglielo e farglielo sapere. Esplora il modo in cui, di fronte alle avversità, possiamo ancora raggiungere qualcuno, possiamo ancora connetterci.Leggi tutta la notizia su nonewsmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
