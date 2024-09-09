Rugby Stefan Ratchford ha riportato 11 fratture facciali dopo uno scontro | Per un mese solo frullati e zuppe

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Il capitano dei Warrington Wolves,ha raccontato la terribile esperienza vissutaaver11in unodi gioco con il giocatore dei St Helens, James Bell. “La TAC aveva evidenziato 10”, ha rivelato il trentaseienne. Ma non è tutto. “Quando sono entrati per l’intervento chirurgico per inserire una placca, hanno scoperto che mi ero fratturato anche il palato, quindi hanno dovuto mettere una placca anche lì”, il racconto. “I dottori e i chirurghi sono rimasti davvero sorpresi dall’entità dei danni causati dall’incidente. James mi ha scritto il giornoper scusarsi, ma gli ho detto che non ce n’era bisogno, perché era stato un incidente. Sono cose che succedono, è uno sport duro e violento”, spiega