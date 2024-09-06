Armor Wars: Don Cheadle risponde divertito in merito al film del MCU (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Armor Wars: Don Cheadle risponde divertito in merito al film del MCU Non abbiamo avuto molti (o nessuno?) aggiornamenti ufficiali su Armor Wars da quando i Marvel Studios hanno annunciato che il progetto era in fase di sviluppo come lungometraggio nel 2022, ma un recente rumor sostiene che lo studio deve ancora prendere una “decisione definitiva” sul film in un senso o nell’altro, e potrebbe ancora scegliere di non andare avanti. A Don Cheadle – che, per quanto ne sappiamo, è ancora legato al ruolo di James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine – è stato chiesto se poteva condividere qualche notizia sul progetto durante un’apparizione al Today Show, e ha dato una risposta che potrebbe essere percepita come molto eloquente. “Cos’è Armor Wars?”, ha chiesto l’attore con un sorriso, prima di aggiungere che si tratta di una situazione in cui “potrei dirtelo ma dovrei ucciderti”.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
