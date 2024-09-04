Roger Federer analizza il caso Sinner | Sono convinto della sua innocenza ma il tema di discussione riguarda le regole

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Janniksi è qualificato con autorevolezza ai quarti di finale degli US Open, ultimo Slamstagione in corso di svolgimento sul cemento di Flushing Meadows a New York. Il tennista italiano tornerà in campo domani notte per fronteggiare il russo Daniil Medvedev in quello che può essere considerato un atto conclusivo anticipato tra il numero 1 e il numero 5 del mondo, quest’anno già affrontatasi in due Slam (finale degli Australian Open vinta dall’altoatesino e quarto di finale di Wimbledon vinto dal moscovita).