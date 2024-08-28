Super Happy Forever la recensione | quando i protagonisti sono dolore e perdita

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024)di Kohei Igarashi apre le Giornate degli autori alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2024: un lungometraggio intenso e riflessivo che vede come tema centrale ilche scaturisce dallaimprovvisa di una persona amata. Apre la sezione Giornate degli autori, un film struggente nel quale Kohei Igarashi, regista e anche sceneggiatore insieme a Koichi Kubodera, tesse una storia nella quale il presente rincorre un passato tanto evanescente quanto doloroso. Igarashi non è nuovo all'ambiente dei festival e sopratutto alla Mostra del Vinema di Venezia: nel 2027 ha partecipato nella sezione orizzonti con Takara - La nuit où j'ai nagé (Takara - La notte che ho nuotato) pellicola co diretta insieme a Damien Manivel. Fin dagli esordi, poi, ha dimostrato di essere un artista promettente con Hold Your Breath Like a Lover,