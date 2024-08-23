Lenny e Zoe Kravitz padre e figlia sul red carpet sono glam

Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

(Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) In occasione della première di Blink Twice, film che rappresenta il suo debutto alla regia, Zoeha voluto anche suoal proprio fianco. Insieme hanno dimostrato che ilè una questione di famiglia. Quando ilè di famiglia è impossibile sfigurare sul red. Lo sa bene Zoe, che per la première del suo film da esordiente alla regia ha voluto suoal proprio fianco. Un’occasione importante non poteva che richiedere la presenza delle figure più preziose della sua vita ed ecco spuntare sul tappeto rosso nonl’iconico, ma anche il suo fidanzato Channing Tatum (che, del resto, è presente nel film). Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagSi intitola Blink Twice il primo film da regista di Zoe, distribuito in sala e proposto in anteprima a Londra.