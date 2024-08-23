Lenny e Zoe Kravitz, padre e figlia sul red carpet sono glam (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) In occasione della première di Blink Twice, film che rappresenta il suo debutto alla regia, Zoe Kravitz ha voluto anche suo padre Lenny al proprio fianco. Insieme hanno dimostrato che il glam è una questione di famiglia. Quando il glam è di famiglia è impossibile sfigurare sul red carpet. Lo sa bene Zoe Kravitz, che per la première del suo film da esordiente alla regia ha voluto suo padre Lenny al proprio fianco. Un’occasione importante non poteva che richiedere la presenza delle figure più preziose della sua vita ed ecco spuntare sul tappeto rosso non sono l’iconico Lenny Kravitz, ma anche il suo fidanzato Channing Tatum (che, del resto, è presente nel film). Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagSi intitola Blink Twice il primo film da regista di Zoe Kravitz, distribuito in sala e proposto in anteprima a Londra.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
