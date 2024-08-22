Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 22 ago 2024

Video Games Industry Elite Gathers In Riyadh For The New Global Sport Conference

Video Games Industry Elite Gathers In Riyadh For The New Global Sport Conference (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Two-Day Event Draws Capacity Lineup of International Celebrities, Thought-Leading Executives and Government Officials  Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/

This weekend, the New Global Sport Conference 2024 ("NGSC") will host a Global delegation of over 1,200 Industry thought-leaders, including over 200 CEOs, for a prestigious two-day event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From August 24-25, representatives from leading industries — such as gaming, eSports, technology, Sports, entertainment, business and investment — will gather at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre to explore the theme of "The Future of Fandom" with over 60 confirmed speakers.     Already a hub for visionary leaders, the NGSC is proud to welcome an outstanding group of confirmed speakers who will showcase their innovation and expertise across a variety of first-mover, fan-first industries.
