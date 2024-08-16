Nippon Express Selected by Tokyo Metropolitan Government as Cargo Agent to Promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) - Tokyo, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
- Nippon Express Selected by Tokyo Metropolitan Government as Cargo Agent to Promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel - - Addressing Climate Change by Encouraging Decarbonization Efforts through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Use - TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., was selected on Monday, August 5, as a designated cargo agent for the "Project to Promote SAF ... adnkronos
