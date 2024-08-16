Nippon Express Selected by Tokyo Metropolitan Government as Cargo Agent to Promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) -, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd. (hereinafter ""), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., wason Monday, August 5, as a designatedfor the "Project toSAF Use in AirTransport for Corporate Compliance with Scope 3 Requirements (*1)" (*2), a-subsidized project. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202408094844-O3-3b2u30t2 Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202408094844/prwPI1flWj3s5R6T.png The "Project toSAF Use in AirTransport for Corporate Compliance with Scope 3 Requirements" seeks to reduce CO2 emissions across companies' entire supply chains. The subsidies it grants cover the additional cost of using SAF for airtransport through designateds until the end of March 2025.