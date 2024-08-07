Che cos’è la Hollywood Hair Theory? Ecco come un’acconciatura può renderti una star (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Perché tutti parlano della Hollywood Hair Theroy? Beh, torniamo alle basi. Ogni celebrities ha un suo marchio distintivo quando si tratta del proprio look—per Taylor Swift, sono le sue iconiche labbra rosse. Per Kim Kardashian, la sua clessidra. Ma secondo TikTok, tutto questo passa in secondo piano rispetto ai capelli. Nella virale “Hollywood Hair Theory,” i creators sostengono che per raggiungere lo status di icona, tutto ciò che serve è un’acconciatura distintiva e un sogno. Ecco di cosa si tratta. Che cos’è la Hollywood Hair Theory: Ecco spiegata Il branding non è una novità nell’arte della celebrità. In effetti, non esisterebbe la celebrità come la conosciamo senza di esso.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- The August 2024 BaByliss hair tool deals have up to £130 off on cordless favourites - From hot air brush stylers to cordless curling wands, you can make huge savings up to 72% on some of BaByliss' best-selling hair ... womanandhome
- Hollywood’s best-kept secret: Everything you need to know about mini facelifts - Popular with both Tinseltown folk and non-stars alike, the mini facelift is slowly becoming the ‘it’ procedure everyone is having. Delia Von Neuschatz explores the latest trend ... independent.co.uk
- Ben Affleck Debuts New Hair Look Amid Not Seeing J. Lo In ‘Weeks’ - The 51-year-old actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3, rocking a new faux-hawk cut. In photos shared by People, the Gone Girl actor was seen wearing aviator glasses, a black leather ... hollywoodlife
Video Che cos’èVideo Che cos’è