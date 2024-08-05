X-Files: Gillian Anderson ha finalmente svelato perché ha baciato il collega David Duchovny agli Emmy del 1997 (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) La star di Sex Education ha raccontato il motivo per il quale ha baciato l'attore alla cerimonia di premiazione. Gillian Anderson ha parlato per la prima volta del famoso bacio con il collega di X-Files David Duchovny alla cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy Award nel 1997. Un momento rimasto nella storia degli Emmy e ricordato a più riprese dai fan della serie. Anderson era stata appena annunciata come vincitrice del premio alla miglior attrice in una serie drammatica e sorprese il pubblico girandosi verso Duchovny e stampandogli un bacio sulle labbra invece di avere il medesimo comportamento nei confronti del suo fidanzato dell'epoca Rodney Rowland. Bacio galeotto Dopo quasi tre decenni di domande dei fan sulla questione, Gillian AndersonLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
