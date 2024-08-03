Tom Blyth ed Emily Bader saranno i protagonisti di People We Meet On Vacation

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Scritto da MisterMovie.it, L’attore 29enne Tome l’attrice 27ennesono stati scelti per i ruoli principali nell’adattamento cinematografico del bestseller diHenry. Il film sarà diretto da Brett Haley e prodotto da 3000 Pictures e Netflix, con una sceneggiatura adattata da Yulin Kuang. Il progetto, riportato da Deadline, vedrà Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey e Isaac Klausner di Temple Hill alla produzione, con Laura Quicksilver come produttrice esecutiva. Questo film fa parte di una nuova partnership in cui Sony Pictures offrirà a Netflix un primo sguardo a tutti i film destinati allo streaming. La Trama del Libro Il romanzo segue le vicende di Poppy () e Alex (), migliori amici che sono l’uno l’opposto dell’altra, che trascorrono ogni estate insieme in vacanza.