Paradise Perfected | Tortuga Bay Puntacana Shines as Dominican Republic' s Best Luxury Beach Resort

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) PUNTA CANA,, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Lifestyle Awards proudly announces thatBayhas been honored with the title of, 2024, in the. This prestigious acknowledgment recognizesBay's dedication to providing a guest experience, like no other, marked by elite amenities, personalized services, and world-class design. Located in the heart of Punta Cana,Bayhas continuously established itself as the epitome oftravel. This magnificent oasis, renowned as the first in theto achieve the AAA Five Diamonds rating, has upheld its status as a top-tier destination for sophisticated and discerning travelers in search of privacy, exclusivity, and bespoke experiences.