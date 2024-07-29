Teleios Capital Partners Announces Promotion of Max Steinebach to Partner, Reflecting Firm's Continued Growth (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Teleios Capital Partners LLC ("Teleios"), a specialist investment Firm, is delighted to announce the Promotion of Max Steinebach to Partner, effective July 2024. This Promotion underscores Max's significant contributions to the Firm's success and reflects Teleios' Continued Growth. Max joined Teleios in 2019 as a Senior Analyst and has since been an invaluable asset to the Firm with his extensive experience working with boards and management teams across Europe. Igor Kuzniar, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said: "We are thrilled to recognise Max's exceptional contributions with this well-deserved Promotion.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
