Mutant Year Zero | in arrivo un film d’animazione tratto dal videogioco

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Fan dei videogiochi ecco che un nuovo progetto cinematografico prende il via. Dux, Dormin e ii animaleschi che ritroviamo all’interno delritorneranno per diventare protagonisti di un. Il gioco non sarà famoso allo stesso modo di The Last of Us o Super Mario Bros., ma ha saputo farsi largo nei cuori degli appassionati dei gestionali strategici in stile XCOM, adottando uno stile unico legato alle mutazioni di cinghiali, paperi e altri animali. Vediamo di capire un po’ di più su questo progetto. L’annuncio è arrivato tramite The Hollywood Reporter dopo che è stata data la notizia al San Diego ComicCon.