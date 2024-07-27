Mutant Year Zero: in arrivo un film d’animazione tratto dal videogioco (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Fan dei videogiochi ecco che un nuovo progetto cinematografico prende il via. Dux, Dormin e i Mutanti animaleschi che ritroviamo all’interno del videogioco Mutant Year Zero ritorneranno per diventare protagonisti di un film d’animazione. Il gioco non sarà famoso allo stesso modo di The Last of Us o Super Mario Bros., ma ha saputo farsi largo nei cuori degli appassionati dei gestionali strategici in stile XCOM, adottando uno stile unico legato alle mutazioni di cinghiali, paperi e altri animali. Vediamo di capire un po’ di più su questo progetto. L’annuncio è arrivato tramite The Hollywood Reporter dopo che è stata data la notizia al San Diego ComicCon.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
