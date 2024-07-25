HIKMICRO 2024 First Outdoor Business Summit - Grow Together Explore Together

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) HANGZHOU, China, July 25,/PRNewswire/, the world's leading technologyr and innovator in theoptics market, welcomed delegates to China for itsGlobalOverseas Agent Conference in early July. The pioneering day and night optics brand hosted globalpartners and media representatives at its "House of Silk" headquarters in Hangzhou to share itsmessage.revealed its latestbrand overseas performance and strategic analysis during the conference. This reaffirmed's interpretation of itsth development status and core strategy of "" and its commitment to workingto sustain keyvalues based on pioneering technological innovation, dependable reliability, intuitive usability, and unrivalled focus on the needs of its customers.