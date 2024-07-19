ESY SUNHOME Showcases AI Capabilities at United Nations Forum (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) VIENNA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
ESY SUNHOME, a premier provider of energy storage solutions, showcased its latest artificial intelligence (AI) Capabilities at the "2024: Fair AI for a Fair World" Developing Countries AI Forum, hosted at the United Nations Office in Vienna from July 17-18. The Forum brought together industry professionals worldwide and aimed to bridge the digital divides and foster innovation by leveraging AI to effect tangible changes to developing Nations. As an invited participant, ESY SUNHOME engaged in discussions and demonstrated how the AI technologies apply to intelligent energy management systems to optimize energy usage, elevate living standards, reduce energy waste, and mitigate carbon emissions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
