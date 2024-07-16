Dal vice “working class” del Midwest ai “conservatori neri”: alla Convention di Milwaukee, la strategia di Trump va oltre gli insulti (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) È entrato nell’arena con l’orecchio coperto da una vistosa benda bianca. Ad accompagnarlo, le note di God Bless the Usa. La folla lo ha accolto con un boato, a pugno alzato, ritmando più volte la stessa parola: Fight Fight Fight, “combattete, combattete, combattete” – proprio come aveva fatto lui in Pennsylvania, di fronte a chi ha cercato di ucciderlo. Così, in modo plateale e drammatico, Donald Trump ha fatto la sua apparizione davanti al popolo repubblicano, lunedì sera, nella prima giornata della Convention di Milwaukee. È stata una giornata centrata in particolare sulla politica economica, in cui è stata annunciata la scelta del vice di Trump, J.D. Vance, e che ha mostrato la forza, la convinzione con cui i repubblicani cercano di riprendersi la Casa Bianca. La scelta di J.D.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
