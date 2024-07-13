Murder On Space Station 52, rilasciato un nuovo video! (Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Lo sviluppatore Made From Strings e l’editore Dionous Games hanno rilasciato un nuovo video di presentazione della loro misteriosa avventura nello spazio, “Murder On Space Station 52”, in arrivo su PC, PlayStation, Xbox e Switch. Nel video, lo sviluppatore Christopher Mathes illustra un mondo disegnato a mano con atmosfere sci-fi noir della Stazione Spaziale e ci guida attraverso alcune meccaniche chiave del gioco, come la bacheca investigativa piena di sospetti, enigmi avvincenti e oggetti sbloccabili. Trama e Personaggi In “Murder On Space Station 52”, i giocatori vestono i panni di Edward Locke, un semplice meccanico intrappolato in una strana stazione spaziale abitata da individui ancora più strani. Tra questi si nasconde un assassino con la macabra abitudine di lasciare cadaveri con chiavi conficcate nelle ferite, sparsi per tutta la stazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Satechi’s new Thunderbolt 4 dock makes multi-display setups easy - Satechi is one among the handful of accessory brands known for reliable docking stations, and its new Thunderbolt 4 model promises to live up to the reputation in a slimmer form factor, with a ... androidpolice
- SpaceX rocket accident leaves company’s Starlink satellites in wrong orbit - A spaceX rocket has failed for the first time in nearly a decade, leaving the company’s internet satellites in an orbit so low that they’re doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up. The ... msn
- SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets grounded following launch failure - The failure of a spaceX rocket’s upper stage engine late Thursday that stranded 20 Starlink internet satellites in a low, non-survivable orbit will be investigated by the Federal Aviation ... wsgw
Video Murder SpaceVideo Murder Space