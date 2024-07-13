Murder On Space Station 52 rilasciato un nuovo video!

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Lo sviluppatore Made From Strings e l’editore Dionous Games hannoundi presentazione della loro misteriosa avventura nello spazio, “On52”, in arrivo su PC, Play, Xbox e Switch. Nel, lo sviluppatore Christopher Mathes illustra un mondo disegnato a mano con atmosfere sci-fi noir della Stazione Spaziale e ci guida attraverso alcune meccaniche chiave del gioco, come la bacheca investigativa piena di sospetti, enigmi avvincenti e oggetti sbloccabili. Trama e Personaggi In “On52”, i giocatori vestono i panni di Edward Locke, un semplice meccanico intrappolato in una strana stazione spaziale abitata da individui ancora più strani. Tra questi si nasconde un assassino con la macabra abitudine di lasciare cadaveri con chiavi conficcate nelle ferite, sparsi per tutta la stazione.