Monsters Inc 3 riceve un aggiornamento promettente dal boss Pixar

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) Unufficiale dellaha indicato che Monster Inc. 3 potrebbe essere all’orizzonte. Il film Disney, Inc. è una colonna portante della, avendo fatto conoscere ai bambini gli iconici personaggi di James P. “Sulley” Sullivan e Mike Wazowski. Questo ha portato a un film prequel,University, che racconta come Sulley e Mike si sono incontrati al college, e a una serie sequel Disney+,at Work. Tuttavia, considerando che il franchise ha incassato oltre 1,2 miliardi di dollari tra i due film, non sarebbe sorprendente se ladesse il via libera a un sequel nelle sale.Inc. 3unPeter Docter, CCO della, ha parlato con Entertainment Weekly del futuro di franchise come Inside Out, Toy Story e (naturalmente)Inc.