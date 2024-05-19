Internazionali d’Italia 2024 - Zverev scherza con il pubblico romano | Buonasera everyon - my name is Jannik

(Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) “e, myis”. Alexandertorna Re di Roma dopo la sua vittoria di sette anni fa e sul Campo Centrale del Foro Italico si presenta in premiazionendo sull’idolo dei tifosi italiani. “Quando gioco qui mi sento italiano”, ha dichiarato il tennista tedesco, che ha superato 6-4 7-5 Nicolas Jarry, aggiudicandosi il primo Masters 1000 da quando è rientrato sul circuito lo scorso anno dopo il terribile infortunio ai legamenti della caviglia patito al Roland Garros del 2022.what are you doing here?!@Alexchanneling his inner @sin ?@InteBNLdItalia #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/WrNk93mnlQ — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 19,SportFace.

