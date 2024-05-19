Internazionali d’Italia 2024 - Zverev scherza con il pubblico romano | Buonasera everyon - my name is Jannik

- LIVE Sinner-Khachanov - ATP Madrid 2024 in DIRETTA : terminato l’allenamento - riserve non ancora sciolte. Azzurro in campo dopo Zverev!
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14:06 Taylor Fritz batte 7-6, 6-4 Hubert Hurkacz e vola ai quarti dove affronterà Cerundolo o Zverev, in campo tra poco. dopo tocca a Sinner, che non ha ancora ufficializzato la sua presenza in campo ...
Zverev vince la finale degli Internazionali di Roma - zverev vince la finale degli Internazionali di Roma - AGI - "Buonasera everyone, my name is Jannik". Alexander zverev, di nuovo re di Roma dopo la sua vittoria di sette anni fa, nel 2017 scherza sul grande assente, Sinner, del quale ha preso alla grande ...
Alexander Zverev makes light work of Nicolas Jarry to win Italian Open 2024, wins first Masters 1000 title in 3 years - Alexander zverev makes light work of Nicolas Jarry to win Italian Open 2024, wins first Masters 1000 title in 3 years - Alexander zverev won his first title of the year on Sunday, beating Nicolas Jarry in straight sets in the final of the 2024 Italian Open.
Boris Becker throws shade at Alexander Zverev record after star reached Italian Open final - Boris Becker throws shade at Alexander zverev record after star reached Italian Open final - zverev was forced to come from a set down to overcome Alejandro Tabilo in his semi-final on Friday as he secured a 1-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over the Chilean. The victory means zverev has now reached an ...