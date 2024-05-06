Fonte : ilgiorno di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Lady Oscar - a Milano la mostra per i 45 anni dello storico anime giapponese

Lady Oscar, a Milano la mostra per i 45 anni dello storico anime giapponese (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Milano, 6 maggio 2024 – Buon compleanno Lady Oscar. Lo storico anime giapponese compie 45 anni confermandosi una delle serie animate più amate di sempre, che, mai uscito dalle programmazioni tv, ha tenuto incollate allo schermo ben tre generazioni di fans. Per festeggiare questo importante traguardo WOW Spazio Fumetto – Museo del Fumetto di Milano (Viale Campania 12), in collaborazione con Yamato Video, dedica all’affascinante comandante delle guardie reali Oscar François de Jarjayes, alla regina Maria Antonietta, al bell’André e a tutti i personaggi dell’anime una mostra celebrativa che ripercorre tappa per tappa la romantica vicenda dei protagonisti in un affascinante intreccio tra realtà storica, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiorno
Notizie su altre fonti: lady oscar

‘Gaslight’ 80th anniversary: Remembering the film that won Ingrid Bergman her first Oscar - ‘Gaslight’ 80th anniversary: Remembering the film that won Ingrid Bergman her first oscar - The term “gaslighting” has come to describe someone who uses manipulation and lies to gain psychological control; the terminology has gained popularity over the past few years, but its origin dates ...

La mostra su Lady Oscar a Milano - La mostra su lady oscar a Milano - Una mostra su lady oscar. È quella che verrà allestita allo Wow spazio fumetto (Museo del fumetto di viale Campania a Milano) dal 25 maggio al 15 settembre. L’esposizione è stata organizzata in ...

The night that bra-free Diana stormed New York's Met Gala in a Dior 'nightie' - and proved to the world that she was finally free from Charles... - The night that bra-free Diana stormed New York's Met Gala in a Dior 'nightie' - and proved to the world that she was finally free from Charles... - The glitterati descend on the Metropolitan Museum in New York tonight, the first Monday in May,  for the world's most spectacular fashion fundraiser.

Video di Tendenza
Video Lady Oscar
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.