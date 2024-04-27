Midge Ure, chi è Sheridan Forbes: la moglie del cantante di “Breathe” (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024)Midge Ure ha sposato in seconde nozze la moglie ed attrice SheridanForbes: dalla loro unione sono arrivate le figlie Kitty, Ruby e Flossie. Il cantante degli Ultravox era stato legato in passato all’attrice Annabel Giles che lo aveva reso padre di Molly.
Stasera la voce di Breathe sarà tra gli ospiti de I Migliori Anni, show condotto da Carlo Conti in onda dalle 21:30 su Raiuno. Nato nel 1953 in Scozia, dopo alcune esperienze con gruppi musicali, fonda insieme a Steve Range e Billy Currie i Visage, che con l’hit Fade To Grey hanno riscosso un successo internazionale. Nel 1980 lascia il gruppo ed entra come cantante e chitarrista negli Ultravox a seguito dell’uscita di John Foxx componendo ed interpretando hit della band britannica con la quale rimase fino al 1986. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
