Anna Shackley si ritira dal ciclismo a soli 22 anni | la vicecampionessa europea ha problemi cardiaci

Anna Shackley

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Anna Shackley si ritira dal ciclismo a soli 22 anni: la vicecampionessa europea ha problemi cardiaci (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) La britannica Anna Shackley soffre di una aritmia cardiaca che l'ha obbligata al ritiro dalle competizioni. Talento purissimo, tra le migliori della sua generazione (argento agli Europei e bronzo ai Mondiali U23) le è stata negata l'abilitazione al professionismo: "Non so cosa mi riserva il futuro... dire che sono devastata da questa notizia è poco".
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage

UN'ALTRA ATLETA CHE SI FERMA PER PROBLEMI CARDIACI: ANNA SHACKLEY DEVE FERMARSI A SOLI 22 ANNI

Anna Shackley forced to retire due to heart irregularities - SD Worx-Protime confirmed that Anna Shackley has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart problems. Shackley has undergone multiple tests since January, and her medical team ...cyclingnews

Anna Shackley forced to retire aged 22 because of heart condition - Highly rated rider Anna Shackley, the British Under-23 road race champion, is forced to retire aged 22 because of heart issues.bbc.co.uk

CASO DI ARITMIA CARDIACA IN CASA SD WORX - Scozzese ventiduenne, Anna Shackley è vicecampionessa d’Europa in carica Under 23 nella prova in linea, e bronzo mondiale nella stessa categoria. Quest’ultima medaglia se l’è aggiudicata a Glasgow, ...inbici

Video di Tendenza
Video Anna Shackley
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.