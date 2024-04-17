Anna Shackley si ritira dal ciclismo a soli 22 anni | la vicecampionessa europea ha problemi cardiaci

Anna Shackley forced to retire due to heart irregularities - SD Worx-Protime confirmed that Anna Shackley has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart problems. Shackley has undergone multiple tests since January, and her medical team ...cyclingnews

Anna Shackley forced to retire aged 22 because of heart condition - Highly rated rider Anna Shackley, the British Under-23 road race champion, is forced to retire aged 22 because of heart issues.bbc.co.uk

CASO DI ARITMIA CARDIACA IN CASA SD WORX - Scozzese ventiduenne, Anna Shackley è vicecampionessa d’Europa in carica Under 23 nella prova in linea, e bronzo mondiale nella stessa categoria. Quest’ultima medaglia se l’è aggiudicata a Glasgow, ...inbici