LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7 | 6-3 | 0-2 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | break in apertura di terzo set per l’americano

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) 0-2: l’azzurro perde il controllo del rovescio, che termina in corridoio. Seconda Si ripete il punto. Il giudice di linea chiama lungo un rovescio di, che però era sulla riga. Fortunatoche potrà rigiocare la prima. Seconda 15-40 Prima al centro vincente per il ligure, che aveva optato per seguire a rete il servizio. 0-40va fuori giri con il colpo in uscita dal servizio. 0-30 Passante vincente per, il quale va a segno con lo strettino di dritto. 0-15 Risposta profonda diche va a segno con il dritto a sventaglio successivo. Al servizio Matteo ...

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi Prediction, Weather and LIVE Streaming Details of 2024 Acapulco Open Clash: Confident Italian a Huge Threat For Shelton: Matteo Arnaldi and Ben Shelton will square off in a cracking second-round contest at the 2024 Acapulco Open. The SportsRush’s prediction for Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi favours Shelton to win in ...thesportsrush

Tennis, ATP Acapulco, Arnaldi e Cobolli cercano un'altra impresa, quote da ribaltare contro Shelton e Tsitsipas: Come riporta AgiproNews, Sinner non è l'unico a portare in alto il tennis italiano nel mondo. Matteo Arnaldi e Flavio Cobolli hanno ribaltato i pronostici contro Fritz e Auger-Aliassime e vogliono ...napolimagazine

Arnaldi-Shelton ad Acapulco: orario, dove vederla in tv e in streaming: La sfida tra l’italiano Matteo Arnaldi e lo statunitense Ben Shelton sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (205). Incontro sarà visibile in streaming su SkyGo, ...corrieredellosport