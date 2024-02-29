LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7 | 6-3 | 0-2 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | break in apertura di terzo set per l’americano

LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7, 6-3, 0-2 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA: break in apertura di terzo set per l’americano (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) 0-2 break Shelton: l’azzurro perde il controllo del rovescio, che termina in corridoio. Seconda Si ripete il punto. Il giudice di linea chiama lungo un rovescio di Shelton, che però era sulla riga. Fortunato Arnaldi che potrà rigiocare la prima. Seconda 15-40 Prima al centro vincente per il ligure, che aveva optato per seguire a rete il servizio. 0-40 Arnaldi va fuori giri con il colpo in uscita dal servizio. 0-30 Passante vincente per l’americano, il quale va a segno con lo strettino di dritto. 0-15 Risposta profonda di Shelton che va a segno con il dritto a sventaglio successivo. Al servizio Matteo ...
LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton, ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA: nella notte si cerca l'impresa contro l'americano

