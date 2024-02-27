The Fantastic 4 | Silver Surfer comparirà nel film e sarà protagonista di un progetto standalone?

The Fantastic

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Fantastic 4, Silver Surfer comparirà nel film e sarà protagonista di un progetto standalone? (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Nonostante l'annuncio del reboot dei Fantastici Quattro, Marvel non avrebbe abbandonato i piani per un film sul personaggio Con la produzione del reboot di The Fantastic 4 ormai pronta a partire quest'anno, non si spengono le voci su un prossimo film standalone con Silver Surfer protagonista, con il progetto che starebbe avanzando ai Marvel Studios. Silver Surfer apparirà in The Fantastic 4 Secondo lo scooper Daniel Richtman, il progetto in questione sta andando avanti e sarà realizzato dopo il debutto di Norrin Radd in The Fantastic 4, anche se al momento i dettagli sulla trama del progetto sono ancora segreti. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

The Fantastic 4, Silver Surfer comparirà nel film e sarà protagonista di un progetto standalone?

  • The Fantastic

    L'attore, visto in Oppenheimer, aveva supplicato i Marvel Studios per la parte di Ben Grimm David Krumholtz è un grandissimo fan dei fumetti e per questo ... (movieplayer)

  • The Fantastic

    Secondo gli ultimi rumor, Galactus sarà il villain principale del nuovo film sui Fantastici 4 Dopo l'annuncio del cast di The Fantastic 4, i Marvel Studios ... (movieplayer)

  • The Fantastic

    La scelta di Joseph Quinn nel ruolo di Johnny Storm ha suscitato lamentele sui social media, ma i fan dell'attore sono accorsi in sua difesa. Dopo mesi di ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

‘She’s My Good Luck’ – Babar Azam Dedicates His PSL 2024 Century to His Mother: Shivani is a die-hard sports fanatic, with a particular soft spot for cricket. She's been dishing out cricket insights and stories for more than four years, all thanks to the Fantastic readers who ...probatsman

Pedro Pascal opens up on what to expect from The Last of Us season 2: (Also Read: 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards full list of winners) Pascal's Enthusiasm Shines Pascal, recently revealed as part of the star-studded ensemble cast for The Fantastic Four alongside ...msn

Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal are reportedly being considered for Beef 2. Read on for more.: Apparently, there will be Beef 2, and big names like Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal are being eyed for the main cast. It is about a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur, sparking a ...koimoi

Video di Tendenza

Video The Fantastic
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.